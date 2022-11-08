India

J&K: Quota in MBBS, BDS for children orphaned by terrorism

Nov 08, 2022

Under the policy, students will be given priority on the basis of the All India Common Merit List of NEET, and the status of guardianship

The Union government has announced a "reserved quota" in the medical colleges of Jammu and Kashmir for students orphaned by terrorism and victims of terror attacks. The reservation scheme is applicable for MBBS and BDS courses, as per a notification by J&K's Board of Professional Entrance Examination. For the 2022-23 academic year, the application window under the central pool will open on Friday.

Witnessing militancy since the 1990s, the number of targeted killings in J&K has increased since the second half of 2021.

A majority of Kashmiri Pandit employees have been demanding relocation to Jammu until the situation in Kashmir improves.

Apart from migrant workers, over 40 people have been killed as a result of targeted attacks this year, including Kashmiri Pandits and security officials.

In order to be eligible for the scheme, students should score a minimum 50th percentile in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG). Besides this, they must be permanent residents of J&K, or their parents need to be government employees in the UT. Students will have to apply to avail themselves of the reservation benefits, and they'll be selected on the basis of merit.

For students from Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), and Other Backward Classes (OBCs), minimum marks will be at the 40th percentile in NEET-UG. Those with specified disabilities must score at least in the 45th percentile. Students who lost both parents in terror attacks will be given preference, followed by those whose sole breadwinner has been killed, and wards of those with permanent disabilities.

"The board undertakes that mere submission of applications should not confer any right on the applicant for [their] selection, which should be done by the concerned Ministry of the Government of India following the rules and procedures on the subject," stated the J&K BoPEE's notification.