Central Vista: Centre seeks bids for new PMO, India House

Written by Pratyush Kotoky Mail Published on Nov 10, 2021, 09:34 pm

The Executive Enclave is the fifth segment of the Centre's ambitious Rs. 13,500 crore Central Vista redevelopment project.

The Centre has invited bids for the construction of the Executive Enclave as part of the Central Vista redevelopment project. The building will house a new Prime Minister's Office along with offices of a Cabinet Secretariat and a National Security Council Secretariat. A two-storied India House will also be constructed. The Rs. 1,171 crore project will be completed within 24 months of being awarded.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

The Executive Enclave is the fifth segment of the Centre's ambitious Rs. 13,500 crore Central Vista redevelopment project. Under the Central Vista project, the Centre plans to build a new Parliament building and a common central secretariat, revamp the three-kilometer Rajpath from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to the India Gate, a new office and residence of the prime minister, and a new vice president enclave.

Details

What do we know so far?

The Central Public Works Department (CPWD) is the nodal agency for the Central Vista project. According to the tender document, a new four-storied building will house the new PMO, the Cabinet Secretariat, and the NSCS. The India House would be used to host meetings with foreign dignitaries. The total built-up area will be approximately 87,915 sq m, including 20,879 sq m of the basement.

Construction

New building to be erected in South Block

The site where the buildings are proposed to be built is located on the "south side of the existing South Block in Plot number 36/38, in a high-security zone," the CPWD said. The existing structures on the plot have to be "demolished before the start of new construction," it said, adding the same will have to be done with the existing boundary wall.

Information

Earthquake safety considered

The proposed office buildings shall be of reinforced cement concrete framed structure, the tender document stated. Tree transplantation has to be done as per requirements, it said, adding, "The structure has been designed considering the earthquake zone V."

Advantage

'Building to improve potency, functioning'

The Executive Enclave will be designed to "improve potency and functioning" through the well-planned creation of different departments and supporting facilities. "This will ensure prime security and excellent inter-connectivity within the Enclave and with other offices in Central Vista," the CPWD said. Relocating the departments would ensure "efficient security protocols for VIPs and VVIPs," it said.

Bid

What do we know about the bidding?

The bid for the project will open on November 24. The winning firm will be responsible for the maintenance of the enclave for five years. The firms applying for the bid should have an average annual gross turnover of Rs. 586 crore on civil and/or electrical construction works in the immediate last three financial years. Joint ventures/consortiums or special purpose vehicles are not accepted.

Firms

Which firms have won Central Vista projects so far?

Larsen & Toubro Limited had won the contract for the construction and maintenance of the first three buildings of the Common Central Secretariat. Tata Projects Limited is constructing a new Parliament building. Shapoorji Pallonji & Company Limited is executing the Central Vista Avenue redevelopment work. Recently, Kamladityya Construction Pvt. Ltd. had emerged as the lowest bidder for the construction of the Vice President Enclave.

Recent news

PM's residence construction delayed: Report

The PM's new residence will be built on a 15-acre plot near South Block. However, the completion of PM's residence will go beyond the CPWD's timeline of December 2022, The Indian Express reported. The designs for PMO and PMR are still in their concept stage, said a spokesperson for HCP, the consultancy firm overlooking the project.