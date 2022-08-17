India

Six of family found dead inside separate houses in Jammu

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Aug 17, 2022, 03:50 pm 2 min read

In a shocking incident, six members of a family were found dead two separate houses in Sidhra area on outskirts of Jammu city in Jammu and Kashmir. According to police, it looks to be a poisoning case. However, confirmation will be made after the autopsy report is received. The case came to the fore after police receive a phone call from their Srinagar-based relative.

Details Post-mortem awaited in the case

Police said the bodies have been sent to the Government Medical College (GMC), Jammu for post-mortem examination, and inquest procedures have been begun under Section 174 of the CrPC. The deceased were identified as Sakina Begum, widow of late Ghulam Hassan, her two children Naseema Akhter and Rubina Bano, son Zafar Salim, and two relatives Noor Ul Habib and Sajad Ahmad, they claimed.

Incident How did police describe the incident?

As per police, the doors of the said houses were locked from inside. "During the close observation, it was found that a foul smell was emanating from the houses and the doors of the houses were forcibly broke open in presence of civil witnesses," said a police official. It was found by the police party that four dead bodies were lying in two house.

Police version 'Prima facie it appears case of poisoning'

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jammu, Chandan Kohli, a team of Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and crime department photographers were brought in for the investigation into the Inquest proceedings. "Prima facie it appears to be a case of poisoning, though it has to be ascertained whether it is a case of forced poisoning or otherwise," he said

Investigation SIT constituted to probe the case

According to the SSP, the remains have been sent to GMC Jammu for autopsy and would be handed over to legal heirs following medico-legal formalities. He further stated that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to examine the matter, led by SP Rural Sanjay Sharma and SDPO Nagrota Pardeep Kumar, among other police officers.