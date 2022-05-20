India

J&K: 13 trapped as part of under-construction tunnel collapses

Written by Srishty Choudhury May 20, 2022, 12:04 pm 2 min read

A part of an under-construction tunnel collapsed on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway. (Photo credit: Twitter/@ani).

At least 13 workers were trapped after a part of an under-construction tunnel collapsed on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district late on Thursday night. Officials said that three of the trapped laborers have been rescued. Several machines and trucks were damaged in the incident. Rescue operations started at midnight and are currently on in full swing.

Hospitalized Laborers worked for Sarla Company

Ramban Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mussarat Islam said that the laborers were employed by Sarla Company, engaged in the construction and auditing of the tunnel. Of the 10 still trapped, five are from West Bengal, two from Nepal, one from Assam, and the other two are locals. Those rescued were admitted to the district hospital in Ramban.

Evacuation Senior officials supervising rescue operations

Apart from the Ramban DC, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Dr. Sunil Gupta, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mohita Sharma, and senior National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officers have been supervising the rescue operation since midnight. "However, the operation is likely to take time as rock breakers are being used to create an opening," the officials said.

Slim chances Debris all around, chances of suffocation

When asked about the well-being of the workers, Islam stated nothing concrete can be said as there was debris all around and chances of suffocation also persist. "The length of the tunnel is around three meters only and whether they are inside or outside is not known," he said, adding that it is a delicate operation as far as the vulnerability is concerned.

'Unfortunate' Union minister Jitendra Singh monitoring rescue operations

Meanwhile, Union minister Jitendra Singh termed the incident "unfortunate." "I'm in constant touch with DC Mussrat Islam. Nearly 10 labor workers were trapped under the debris. Another two were rescued and hospitalized with injuries. Rescue operations going on in full swing. Civil administration and police authorities are monitoring the situation," he said.