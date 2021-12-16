India J&K: 2 terrorists killed in an encounter in Kulgam

The gunfight reportedly broke out on Wednesday night following a search operation in Kulgam.

Two terrorists were killed in an ongoing encounter with security forces in the Redwani region of South Kashmir's Kulgam district Thursday morning. The gunfight reportedly broke out on Wednesday night following a search operation by the security forces in the area. "Kulgam Encounter Update: Two unidentified #terrorists killed. Search going on. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

Context Why does this story matter?

This comes a day after another category 'A+' terrorist was killed by security forces in south Kashmir's Pulwama district. Thursday's encounter is considered to be a success of security forces in their fight against militancy in Kashmir valley. Notably, Kashmir has recently witnessed a spike in terror activities, which have lately targeted innocent civilians and non-locals living in the union territory.

Details How did the encounter start?

A joint team of police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation (CASO) based on specific input about the presence of terrorists. "The CASO turned into a gunfight when hiding militants opened fire," the police said. As the security forces zeroed in on the hiding spot of the terrorists, they came under heavy firing, which triggered the confrontation.

Quote 'Identity and affiliations of the terrorists being ascertained'

A police spokesperson said the two terrorists were neutralized in the early hours of Thursday. The identity and group affiliation of the slain militants were being ascertained, the spokesperson added.

Recent news Hizbul terrorist killed yesterday

Thursday's encounter comes a day after the security forces killed an 'A+' category terrorist of terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen in south Kashmir's Pulwama district. The killed terrorist—identified as Feroz Ahmad Dar—was active since 2017 and was involved in several terror crimes. He was killed in a joint operation launched by the J&K police, Army's 44 RR, and CRPF's 182 Battalion in Pulwama's Uzrampathri village.

Crime Dar was involved in deadly crimes: Police

Dar was involved in several terror crimes, including the killing of four police personnel in Shopian's Zainapora in 2018, the J&K police said. He was involved in the killing of a girl—named Ishrat Muneer—in February 2019. He was also involved in the killing of a non-local labor from Punjab in October 2019 when he was loading apple boxes in a vehicle in Shopian's Zainapora.