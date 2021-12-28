Lifestyle 5 places to enjoy water sports in India

Written by Varnika Sharma Twitter Published on Dec 28, 2021, 01:09 pm

There are many places in India that offer a variety of water adventure activities

If you think water adventure activities are only big internationally, then think again. India might not be on the same scale as yet, but several places have been offering such activities to tourists for years. There is kayaking, canoeing, scuba diving, rafting, and more. If you are looking for something similar within India, here are a few places you should visit.

#1 Lakshadweep

The blue waters of Lakshadweep are home to some prolific water adventure activities. You can try kayaking, scuba diving, canoeing, and snorkeling here. A deep-water dive will offer you a glimpse of the rich marine life. You can also watch the coral reefs here. Visit the Dolphin Drive Center in the Kavaratti Islands if you are looking to get certified in scuba diving.

#2 Kovalam, Kerala

Kerala might not be on your bucket list for adventurous activities but give Kovalam in this state a try. People flock here to try kayaking and boating. However, if you are looking for something more, you can also try activities like parasailing, windsurfing, and water skiing. If you want to witness the beautiful marine life here, try backwater cruising.

#3 Rishikesh, Uttarakhand

Besides rafting through some exciting rapids, you can also try body surfing and cliff jumping in Rishikesh. You are required to take a short introductory session to try body surfing. In cliff jumping, you jump from a height of 30-40 feet into ice-cold water. You can also spot people kayaking through the Ganges. If you are a yoga expert, do try paddleboard yoga.

#4 Zanskar Valley, Jammu & Kashmir

Zanskar Valley in the southeastern boundaries of the state of Kashmir is another destination to enjoy water-based activities. Situated at over 12,000 feet above sea level, rafting here is no easy task. You will have to battle rapids of every level. You also get to see the Zanskar Canyon at the end of the stretch. Kayaking is another popular activity here.

#5 Goa

When it comes to water sports, Goa is always the first place that comes to our minds. From scuba diving, jet-skiing, flyboarding to kayaking, speed boating, and kneeboarding, Goa has over 25 water-based activities that you must try. Whether you are a beginner or an expert, there is an activity for you. If you are in Goa this New Year's eve, just jump in.