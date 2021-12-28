Lifestyle 5 tips to take care of your feet

Did you realize your feet are tirelessly working all day long?

Your feet are tirelessly working all day long. From balancing body weight to walking, they go through heightened exertion on a daily basis. So it is important to take care of them, just as you do for the rest of your body. We are not talking about getting expensive pedicures. Instead, there are a few things that you can do.

#1 Do not skip on moisturizing

When you apply moisturizer to the rest of your body, don't forget your feet. Do this soon after your bath as the pores are open at this stage and the lotion can seep deep into the skin. Massage them for a few seconds to let the feet soak up the cream properly. If possible, cover your feet with a pair of socks.

#2 Cleanse them properly

Make an effort to cleanse your feet properly. Once in a while, you can use a cleansing gel meant especially for the feet. Remember to clean the gap between your toes. Invest in a good pumice stone and scrub your feet with it every alternate day. This helps in removing dead cells from the feet for a smoother feel. Dry them well.

#3 Wear appropriate shoes

While high heels and stylish shoes are OK once in a while, you shouldn't wear them very regularly. It is important to choose well-fitting shoes as uncomfortable shoes can cause several foot health issues. Pro tip: Shop for a new pair of shoes in the afternoon as studies have revealed that your feet swell up during the afternoon.

#4 Soak your feet on a weekly basis

Pamper your feet on a weekly basis. Soak them in lukewarm water mixed with honey and mild foot scrub. Honey is packed with bactericidal and antiseptic properties and is also a great moisturizer. Use a mild foot soak with scrubbing beads in it for best results. Brush away dead cells from the entire feet with a foot file in the water itself.

#5 Manage your weight

Studies have revealed that excess weight overloads your feet and heightens the chances of health problems like arthritis, and causes other foot-related problems. Being overweight also leads to problems like poor blood circulation and diabetes that adversely impact your feet. Make it a point to do some foot stretches and exercises like ankle flex and toe wiggle to ensure adequate blood circulation.