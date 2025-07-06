The asteroid is roughly 20m wide

Bus-sized asteroid 2025 MN88 to fly past Earth today

By Akash Pandey 02:00 pm Jul 06, 202502:00 pm

What's the story

A massive asteroid, dubbed 2025 MN88, is set to fly by Earth today. The space rock, which is about the size of a bus at roughly 20m wide, will be traveling at over 28,000km/h. It will come pretty close, about 459,000km away, but scientists have confirmed that there's no danger from this particular flyby.