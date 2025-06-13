What's the story

NASA is set to launch rockets from a remote Pacific island, as part of its mission called Sporadic-E ElectroDynamics (SEED).

The three-week-long mission will begin today and will see uncrewed suborbital spacecraft with scientific instruments being launched from Kwajalein Atoll in the Marshall Islands.

The aim is to study high-altitude cloud-like structures that could potentially disrupt critical communication systems.