What's the story

In a major achievement, NASA has revived the backup thrusters of its Voyager 1 interstellar probe. The move is particularly significant as the components had not been used since 2004.

The revival was prompted due to degradation in the spacecraft's primary thrusters from residue buildup.

If these thrusters had failed, it could have led to loss of communication with Earth, as they control Voyager 1's orientation and antenna pointing.