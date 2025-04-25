What's the story

China National Space Administration (CNSA) has agreed to share samples of Moon rocks with a few international institutions, including two in the US.

The decision was announced on the occasion of China's National Space Day.

The rock samples were collected by Chang'e-5, which landed on the Moon's near side in 2020.

The probe returned to Earth with approximately 1.73kg of rocks, many of which are about a billion years younger than those previously collected by the Americans and Soviets.