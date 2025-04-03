What's the story

Recent data from a comprehensive cosmic survey suggests that dark energy, the force driving the universe's expansion, might be evolving.

This discovery could potentially alter astronomers' understanding of the universe.

Despite constituting 70% of cosmic energy, scientists are still uncertain about its exact nature.

The Dark Energy Spectroscopic Instrument (DESI) project has been instrumental in this research and is set to conclude next year after surveying approximately 50 million galaxies.