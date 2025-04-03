The protest will start at Granary Square at 1:30pm BST (6:00pm IST) where a letter from the Society of Authors (SoA) will be handed to Meta at 1:45pm BST (6:15pm IST).

It will also be sent to Meta's US headquarters.

The protest comes after allegations earlier this year that Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg approved the use of the "shadow library," LibGen, which has over 7.5 million books, to train AI models.