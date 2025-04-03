What's the story

ChatGPT's image-generating capabilities have taken the internet by storm, particularly after people began creating Studio Ghibli-style images.

The latest fad among social media users is generating realistic action figures of themselves using OpenAI's tool.

Here's a step-by-step guide on how you can create your own action figure using ChatGPT.

To get started, open the ChatGPT app or website and start a new conversation with the AI model set to GPT-4.