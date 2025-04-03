You can create your own action figure with ChatGPT—Here's how
What's the story
ChatGPT's image-generating capabilities have taken the internet by storm, particularly after people began creating Studio Ghibli-style images.
The latest fad among social media users is generating realistic action figures of themselves using OpenAI's tool.
Here's a step-by-step guide on how you can create your own action figure using ChatGPT.
To get started, open the ChatGPT app or website and start a new conversation with the AI model set to GPT-4.
User input
Upload your photo and craft a prompt
To create a realistic action figure, upload a photo of yourself and use a prompt like this: "Using the photo I upload, design a realistic action figure of me, complete with accessories and packaging of a high-end collectible toy."
Your prompt can also include your action figure's name for the packaging and any special superpowers you want to highlight.
The generated figure will be posed standing upright with all the details on the packaging.
Twitter Post
Here's how one user created his action figure
It’s wild what you can create with the #chatgpt4o image model 🤯🖼️— Marcio Lima 利真 マルシオ 💎 (@Preda2005) March 30, 2025
Now you can turn YOURSELF into a custom action figure fully personalized with your vibe and tools. Total game changer 🔥 pic.twitter.com/vXcKGFXcoX
Enhanced performance
ChatGPT's image generation capabilities have improved
Although ChatGPT could previously generate images (using DALL-E), the feature gained momentum when OpenAI integrated native image creation powered by GPT-4o.
This internal capability has allowed for the production of more accurate and nuanced visuals.
Users can now generate diverse art styles, infographics, presentations, photorealistic images, and even edit existing ones.
Ghibli-style images have particularly captured the public's imagination, with even leading celebrities and politicians joining the trend.