What's the story

A team of US-based scientists has developed the world's smallest pacemaker, a device smaller than a grain of rice, marking a significant advancement in cardiac care.

This innovative, wireless pacemaker can be injected, controlled by light, and dissolves in the body when no longer needed.

It aims to help newborns and young children with congenital heart defects requiring temporary pacemakers after surgery, as well as adults recovering from heart surgery.