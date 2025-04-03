What's the story

Ben Black, a journalist famous for his mischievous fake stories on Cwmbran Life, was shocked to see one of his April Fools' Day stories being passed off as real news by Google's AI tool.

The 48-year-old journalist has been writing these funny stories since 2018, with subjects ranging from a Hollywood-style sign on a mountain to a nudist cold-water swimming club at a lake.

Shockingly, his prank story about Cwmbran's roundabouts was picked by Google as real news.