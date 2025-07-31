'Saiyaara' is unstoppable; defeats 'Chhaava' at international box office 

Mohit Suri 's romantic drama, Saiyaara, has reportedly become the highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025 in the international market. The movie, starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, has earned approximately ₹94cr overseas, surpassing the previous record held by Chhaava with ₹91cr. This makes Saiyaara only the second Hindi film to cross the ₹90cr mark internationally.

Box office dominance 'Saiyaara' beats 'Housefull 5,' 'Sikandar' in overseas collections Saiyaara's international box office collections reached an estimated ₹94cr in just 13 days. The film beat other major releases like Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5, which earned an estimated ₹70.25cr; Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par, which grossed ₹66.75cr; and Salman Khan's Sikandar, which raked in an estimated ₹54cr. Among all Indian films released in 2025 so far, Saiyaara is currently at the second position after Mohanlal-starrer L2: Empuraan (₹124.5cr).

Global success Second Indian film to cross ₹400cr mark overseas On the global front, Saiyaara has also crossed the ₹400cr mark in worldwide collections. The film's total is currently estimated to be around ₹414cr. It is only the second Hindi film after Chhaava (₹808cr) to achieve this milestone. With weeks left before it can exit cinemas, Saiyaara is likely to further strengthen its position in the coming weeks and may enter the ₹500cr club by the end of its third weekend.