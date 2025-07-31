'Saiyaara' is unstoppable; defeats 'Chhaava' at international box office
What's the story
Mohit Suri's romantic drama, Saiyaara, has reportedly become the highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025 in the international market. The movie, starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, has earned approximately ₹94cr overseas, surpassing the previous record held by Chhaava with ₹91cr. This makes Saiyaara only the second Hindi film to cross the ₹90cr mark internationally.
Box office dominance
'Saiyaara' beats 'Housefull 5,' 'Sikandar' in overseas collections
Saiyaara's international box office collections reached an estimated ₹94cr in just 13 days. The film beat other major releases like Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5, which earned an estimated ₹70.25cr; Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par, which grossed ₹66.75cr; and Salman Khan's Sikandar, which raked in an estimated ₹54cr. Among all Indian films released in 2025 so far, Saiyaara is currently at the second position after Mohanlal-starrer L2: Empuraan (₹124.5cr).
Global success
Second Indian film to cross ₹400cr mark overseas
On the global front, Saiyaara has also crossed the ₹400cr mark in worldwide collections. The film's total is currently estimated to be around ₹414cr. It is only the second Hindi film after Chhaava (₹808cr) to achieve this milestone. With weeks left before it can exit cinemas, Saiyaara is likely to further strengthen its position in the coming weeks and may enter the ₹500cr club by the end of its third weekend.
Musical success
Meanwhile, title track of 'Saiyaara' breaks records
The title track of Saiyaara, sung by Faheem Abdullah and composed by Abdullah, Arslan Nizami, and Tanishk Bagchi, has also made history. It peaked at the fourth spot on Spotify's Global Top 50 chart and ranked at the 10th spot on Billboard Global 200. This makes it the highest-charting Hindi song on the chart. The song also stood in the fourth spot of Billboard's Top 10 Global Excl. US chart.