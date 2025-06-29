Aamir Khan reveals Deepika, Alia rejected 'Thugs of Hindostan'
What's the story
Aamir Khan's 2018 film Thugs of Hindostan was a major critical and commercial failure. In a recent interview with The Lallantop, Khan revealed that before Fatima Sana Shaikh was cast in the lead role, several top actors were approached but declined the offer. He mentioned that A-listers such as Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, and Shraddha Kapoor all turned down the role.
Casting challenges
Here's what Khan said
Khan said, "When we were casting, no heroines agreed to do the film. Deepika said no, Alia was a no, and Shraddha also said no." He added that eventually, director Vijay Krishna Acharya decided on Shaikh. However, Khan (60) revealed that Aditya Chopra and Acharya had reservations about casting Shaikh (33) opposite him because he had previously played her father in Dangal.
Casting logic questioned
Khan's thoughts on the casting logic
Khan challenged the casting logic, saying, "I don't believe in such things because I'm neither her father in real life nor her boyfriend. We're just actors making a film. Aren't we underestimating our audience by assuming they won't understand that?" Moreover, earlier this year, Khan openly admitted on Raj Shamani's podcast that he wasn't happy with Thugs of Hindostan either and had tried to convince Chopra about it. The movie also starred Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif.
Career update
Khan is basking in the success of 'Sitaare Zameen Par'
Khan is currently riding high on the success of his latest film, Sitaare Zameen Par. Directed by R.S. Prasanna, it marks his return to the big screen after a three-year hiatus following the failure of Laal Singh Chaddha in August 2022. Up next, he will be seen in Coolie, and will also lead the Dadasaheb Phalke biopic, directed by Rajkumar Hirani.