Aamir Khan reveals Deepika, Alia rejected 'Thugs of Hindostan'

Aamir Khan 's 2018 film Thugs of Hindostan was a major critical and commercial failure. In a recent interview with The Lallantop, Khan revealed that before Fatima Sana Shaikh was cast in the lead role, several top actors were approached but declined the offer. He mentioned that A-listers such as Deepika Padukone , Alia Bhatt , and Shraddha Kapoor all turned down the role.

Casting challenges Here's what Khan said Khan said, "When we were casting, no heroines agreed to do the film. Deepika said no, Alia was a no, and Shraddha also said no." He added that eventually, director Vijay Krishna Acharya decided on Shaikh. However, Khan (60) revealed that Aditya Chopra and Acharya had reservations about casting Shaikh (33) opposite him because he had previously played her father in Dangal.

Casting logic questioned Khan's thoughts on the casting logic Khan challenged the casting logic, saying, "I don't believe in such things because I'm neither her father in real life nor her boyfriend. We're just actors making a film. Aren't we underestimating our audience by assuming they won't understand that?" Moreover, earlier this year, Khan openly admitted on Raj Shamani's podcast that he wasn't happy with Thugs of Hindostan either and had tried to convince Chopra about it. The movie also starred Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif.