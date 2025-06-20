Dhanush, Nagarjuna's 'Kuberaa' expected to open strong at ₹15cr

What's the story

The much-anticipated crime thriller Kuberaa, featuring Dhanush and Akkineni Nagarjuna, hit theaters on Friday.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala predicted that the film will rake in around ₹15cr on its opening day in India. He told Indiatimes, "I see it raking in ₹15cr on the first day. Both versions (Telugu and Tamil) will have a nearly equal contribution."

The film is clashing with Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par and Danny Boyle's 28 Years Later.