Dhanush, Nagarjuna's 'Kuberaa' expected to open strong at ₹15cr
What's the story
The much-anticipated crime thriller Kuberaa, featuring Dhanush and Akkineni Nagarjuna, hit theaters on Friday.
Trade analyst Ramesh Bala predicted that the film will rake in around ₹15cr on its opening day in India. He told Indiatimes, "I see it raking in ₹15cr on the first day. Both versions (Telugu and Tamil) will have a nearly equal contribution."
The film is clashing with Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par and Danny Boyle's 28 Years Later.
Box office potential
Will 'Kuberaa' match 'Raayan's opening day collection?
If Bala's prediction comes true, Kuberaa will open in a similar range as Raayan.
The actioner, directed by Dhanush himself, had earned ₹16.5cr on its first day in India before going on to become a massive blockbuster with worldwide earnings of ₹160cr.
Film details
'Kuberaa': A tale of transformation
Kuberaa, directed by Sekhar Kammula, tells the story of a beggar who undergoes a massive transformation to rise in the world of crime.
The film stars Dhanush, Nagarjuna, and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles.
The music for Kuberaa has been composed by Devi Sri Prasad.
According to Sacnilk, it has already collected around ₹2 crore on Day 1.