'Will hire agencies...': Aamir plans strong measures to combat piracy
What's the story
Aamir Khan, the actor-producer of the upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par, has urged viewers to refrain from watching pirated versions of his movie.
In an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, Khan discussed the detrimental effects of piracy on the film industry and its workers.
He said, "When you watch a pirated version of a film, you're unknowingly causing a lot of harm."
Strong analogy
Watching a pirated film is like stealing, says Khan
Khan drew a strong parallel between watching pirated movies and stealing physical property.
He said, "If you wouldn't steal a TV, then why is it okay to watch a pirated movie? It's the same thing."
The actor has been working on Sitaare Zameen Par for three years and stressed that everyone involved has put in a lot of emotional and physical effort into the film.
Emotional investment
'Will hire agencies to prevent illegal sharing...': Khan
Khan said, "The emotions and hard work of these 10 kids, Genelia [Deshmukh], Prasanna, the writer, each head of department, and myself—all of it is in this film."
He added that they want viewers to watch the movie through legal means.
"We'll be hiring agencies to help prevent and reduce illegal sharing of the film," he added.
Film details
'Sitaare Zameen Par' hits theaters on June 20, 2025
Sitaare Zameen Par, a sports comedy-drama film directed by RS Prasanna and produced by Khan and Aparna Purohit, will hit theaters on June 20, 2025.
The movie is a spiritual successor to Khan's 2007 Taare Zameen Par and stars Genelia Deshmukh alongside Khan. It's an adaptation of the Spanish film Champions.
The film marks the Hindi cinema debut of Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar.