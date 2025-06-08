What's the story

Aamir Khan, the actor-producer of the upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par, has urged viewers to refrain from watching pirated versions of his movie.

In an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, Khan discussed the detrimental effects of piracy on the film industry and its workers.

He said, "When you watch a pirated version of a film, you're unknowingly causing a lot of harm."