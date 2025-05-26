Harshvardhan, Sadia, and Karanveer team up for Omung Kumar's next
What's the story
Filmmaker Omung Kumar, known for biopics like Mary Kom and Sarbjit, is returning to direction with a new romantic-action drama.
The film will star Harshvardhan Rane, Sadia Khateeb, Bigg Boss fame Karanveer Mehra, and singer-actor Ipsitaa in lead roles.
The project is being touted as a "visually rich and emotionally layered" film that will blend intense romance with action-driven storytelling.
New direction
Kumar's upcoming film: A departure from biographical works
Kumar's upcoming film marks a departure from his past biographical works, while still maintaining the emotional core he is known for.
The film will be produced by Zee Studios in association with Blue Lotus Pictures, Stark Entertainment, and Innovations India.
The producers include Umesh KR Bansal, Pragati Deshmukh, Himanshu Tiwari, Ajay Singh, Dhananjay Singh, Abhishek Ankur, and Captain Rahul Bali. Rahhat Shah Kazmi is the co-producer.
Musical collaboration
Music by Saregama to enhance the film's emotional depth
The music of the movie will be presented by Saregama. With them on board, the soundtrack is expected to enhance the film's emotional depth and romantic themes through a soulful music lineup.
As per reports, it'll be a cinematic experience that balances adrenaline-pumping action with heartfelt storytelling.
Details about the official title, first look, and release timeline are expected to be revealed soon.