What's the story

Filmmaker Omung Kumar, known for biopics like Mary Kom and Sarbjit, is returning to direction with a new romantic-action drama.

The film will star Harshvardhan Rane, Sadia Khateeb, Bigg Boss fame Karanveer Mehra, and singer-actor Ipsitaa in lead roles.

The project is being touted as a "visually rich and emotionally layered" film that will blend intense romance with action-driven storytelling.