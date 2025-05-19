What's the story

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, known for his outspoken nature, recently took a dig at the trend of casting untrained actors in lead roles.

In a chat with SCREEN's Creators X Creators segment, the 50-year-old expressed frustration over how skilled performers are sidelined while those with lesser talent get the spotlight.

Siddiqui noted that undeserving actors are often taught to "somehow act," which only hurts the quality of films over time.