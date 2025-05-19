Nawazuddin slams Bollywood for casting 'deserving' actors in supporting roles
Nawazuddin Siddiqui, known for his outspoken nature, recently took a dig at the trend of casting untrained actors in lead roles.
In a chat with SCREEN's Creators X Creators segment, the 50-year-old expressed frustration over how skilled performers are sidelined while those with lesser talent get the spotlight.
Siddiqui noted that undeserving actors are often taught to "somehow act," which only hurts the quality of films over time.
Casting criticism
'Deserving and great actors are put in supporting roles...'
The actor explained that this flawed approach results in audiences growing used to bad acting.
As they keep watching these performers in major films, viewers begin to believe they've improved over time.
However, Siddiqui believes that if deserving actors had been given those same opportunities, their growth would have been much more impactful.
"Deserving and great actors are put in supporting roles; this makes me angry," he added.
Industry challenges
Siddiqui highlighted 'insecurity' among actors as a key issue
Adding to his criticism, Siddiqui claimed the Hindi film industry lacks unity and trust.
According to him, real friendships are rare in Bollywood, and connections often depend on benefits rather than loyalty.
The Costao actor elaborated on the issue of insecurity among actors in the industry.
He said, "That happens because there is an insecurity in every actor here, hence there's no strong friendship or loyalty toward each other. The industry is not strong and united in that way."
Career update
Siddiqui's upcoming projects
Siddiqui further said that a particular "club" exists in Bollywood, which only adds to the divide.
He feels the film world isn't as strong or supportive as it should be, especially for outsiders.
On the work front, he will next be seen in Raat Akeli Hai 2 and Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups.
He also has the horror-comedy Thama in the pipeline.