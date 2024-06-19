In brief Simplifying... In brief Nawazuddin Siddiqui clarified that while he and Anurag Kashyap aren't friends and don't converse much, there's no animosity between them.

Siddiqui expressed his admiration for Kashyap, wishing him health and success in filmmaking, even if he isn't cast in his films.

Meanwhile, Siddiqui is looking forward to his upcoming ZEE5 film, Rautu Ka Raaz, and Kashyap was recently seen in Maharaja. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Nawazuddin Siddiqui clarifies relationship with Anurag Kashyap

'We aren't friends': Nawazuddin Siddiqui clarifies relationship with Anurag Kashyap

By Isha Sharma 11:45 am Jun 19, 202411:45 am

What's the story In a recent interview with Indian Express, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui spilled the beans on his relationship with filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. Despite their long-standing professional collaborations, Siddiqui stated that they are "not friends." The duo have worked together on projects such as the Gangs of Wasseypur franchise, Black Friday, Dev D, and Raman Raghav 2.0, among others.

Relationship

'We might not even talk to each other for hours'

Siddiqui said, "Anurag and I are not even friends, frankly speaking. If we sit together we might not even talk to each other for hours. We are like that." "We have flown together, traveled together for 5-6 hours without saying a word, maybe we'll ask if you have matchsticks, or come, let's eat something or drink. We only discuss these things. We don't talk much."

Personal dynamics

However, there is no bad blood between them

Siddiqui further elaborated on his relationship with Kashyap, stating, "But Anurag has a special place in my heart. I always want him to be healthy and make films even if he doesn't cast me in them." "Anurag should always keep making films. Kabhi koi aanch nahi aani chaahiye Anurag ko bass (Anurag should never have any problems)." Work-wise, Siddiqui is awaiting the release of the ZEE5 film Rautu Ka Raaz, while Kashyap was recently seen in Maharaja.