'Diler': Sreeleela prepares for Bollywood debut opposite Ibrahim Ali Khan

By Tanvi Gupta 02:35 pm Jun 08, 202402:35 pm

What's the story South Indian sensation Sreeleela, famed for her roles in Dhamaka and Skanda, is reportedly transitioning to Bollywood. Per recent reports, the actor is set to star in the upcoming film Diler alongside Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of actor Saif Ali Khan. Produced by Maddock Films and directed by Kunal Deshmukh, this venture will mark an exciting new chapter in Sreeleela's acting journey.

Ibrahim and Sreeleela's film is a sports drama

Set to make his grand entry into Bollywood with Kayoze Irani's Sarzameen, Ibrahim has already begun shooting for Diler. Per reports, this sports drama revolves around a Marathon player. Despite initial assumptions of it being a biopic, reports clarify that it's a fictional narrative centered on an athlete who learns the value of his talent after taking it for granted. Thus, begins his quest for success.

Filming is scheduled to kick off in August: Report

Reports hint at Sreeleela shooting in August, with an official announcement anticipated soon. Meanwhile, Ibrahim reportedly initiated filming for the movie in Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh, last year. While specifics about the project are still under wraps, excitement brews among fans for the forthcoming revelations. Earlier, South Indian actors like Rashmika Mandanna and Tamannaah Bhatia have successfully forayed into Bollywood.

Sreeleela's career revival with Bollywood debut

After a hectic 2023, Sreeleela took a substantial break from work. However, she is now gearing up to join the sets of Ravi Teja's 75th film, directed by Bhanu Bhogavarapu. Produced by Sithara Entertainment, the film is slated for a Sankranthi 2025 release. This marks the second collaboration between Sreeleela and Teja after the successful venture Dhamaka. Her last appearance was in the Mahesh Babu starrer Guntur Kaaram.