Media mogul Ramoji Rao (87) passes away; industry pays tribute

Ramoji Rao's funeral: SS Rajamouli, MM Keeravani pay final respects

By Tanvi Gupta 02:21 pm Jun 08, 202402:21 pm

What's the story Ramoji Rao, the renowned media mogul, died at 87 in Hyderabad. His death was announced early Saturday morning, causing a stir in the industry. Rao was reportedly admitted to a hospital on June 5 due to breathing problems. After a subsequent decline in health, he passed away peacefully around 3:45am on Saturday. Celebrities and politicians paid their final respects to the visionary who revolutionized Indian media and entertainment.

Tributes pour

The film industry mourned the loss of Rao

The Telugu film industry mourned Rao's death. Filmmaker SS Rajamouli and music director MM Keeravani were among those who paid their last respects at Ramoji Film City. Visibly distressed by the loss, Rajamouli arrived with his wife to pay tribute. Notably, Rajamouli's greatest hits—both parts of Baahubali and RRR—were brought to life in Ramoji Film City. Meanwhile, Telugu actor Jr NTR also visited the film city to honor Rao.

Twitter Post

Celebrities paid their last respect to the legendary media mogul

Bharat Ratna

Earlier, Rajamouli called for Bharat Ratna in tribute to Rao

Earlier on Saturday, Rajamouli called for a Bharat Ratna to be awarded to the late media baron in his condolence post. Taking to X/Twitter, he wrote, "ONE man with his 50 years of resilience, hard work and innovation provided employment, livelihood and hope for millions. The only way we can pay tribute to Ramoji Rao is by conferring him with 'BHARAT RATNA.'" Notably, Rao was honored with the Padma Vibhushan in 2016 for his contributions to journalism, literature, and education.

Public mourning

Prime Minister Modi and Indian celebrities paid their tributes

Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi extended his condolences to Rao's family, stating in a tweet, "He was a visionary who revolutionized Indian media...Through his noteworthy efforts, he set new standards for innovation and excellence in the media and entertainment world." Expressing grief, actor Rajinikanth in a post said, "He was my guide and inspiration in my life. May his soul rest in peace." Ram Gopal Verma shared, "Ramoji Rao's death is unbelievable because he from an individual metamorphosed into an institution."

Twitter Post

Take a look at NTR's tribute post

Rao's legacy

A visionary and pioneering entrepreneur: Tracing Rao's legacy

Born on November 16, 1936, in Pedaparupudi of Krishna District, Andhra Pradesh, Rao began his career as a journalist before launching his own news company. As the head of the influential Ramoji Group, he led successful ventures such as Ramoji Film City, Eenadu newspaper, ETV Network, and Usha Kiran Movies. His diverse entrepreneurship also extended to Margadarsi Chit Fund, Dolphin Hotel chain, Kalanjali shopping center, Priya Pickles venture, and Mayuri Film Distributors. May he rest in peace.