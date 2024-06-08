Next Article

Box office: Janvhi-Rajkummar's 'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi' hits ₹25cr milestone

By Tanvi Gupta 02:13 pm Jun 08, 202402:13 pm

What's the story The sports-romance film Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, directed by Sharan Sharma and featuring Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor, has surpassed the ₹25cr mark at the box office. Released last Friday (May 31), the movie witnessed a slight decline in collection, adding a modest ₹1.30cr on its eighth day. All eyes are now on its performance on Sunday, as it holds the potential to lay the groundwork for the upcoming week.

Audience response

Film recorded steady occupancy rates

The film's daily box office collections have led to its earnings zooming past ₹25cr in eight days. Its total revenue now stands at ₹25.75cr. On Friday, the film recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 13.21%. Morning shows saw a 7.45% occupancy rate, while afternoon shows experienced a slightly higher rate at 14.28%. Evening shows reported a Hindi occupancy of 12.97%, with night shows peaking at an impressive rate of 18.14%.

Competition

'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi' faced competition from 'Munjya'

Mr. & Mrs. Mahi kicked off with a strong opening, amassing ₹6.75cr on its first day, followed by ₹4.6cr and ₹5.5cr on the subsequent days. However, the film's momentum has waned, with daily collections failing to surpass ₹2.50cr. The road ahead looks challenging, especially with the release of the horror-comedy Munjya, directed by Aditya Sarpotdar. ﻿Munjya exceeded expectations, raking in an estimated ₹3.75cr (net) on its first day, posing a significant threat to Mr. & Mrs. Mahi.

Storyline

Here's what 'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi' all about

Following their successful 2021 collaboration on the comedy horror Roohi, Kapoor and Rao reunite for Mr. & Mrs. Mahi. Backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, the film's storyline revolves around a passionate cricketer, portrayed by Kapoor, who steps onto the cricket field with her husband's support, played by Rao. When his aspirations of joining the national Indian cricket team are dashed, he becomes her coach, embarking on a journey of determination and teamwork. Read our review here.

Production details

More on the film's production and cast

The production of the film began in 2021, with shooting starting in May 2022 and wrapping up in May 2023. For her role as a cricketer, Kapoor reportedly endured an intense training regimen lasting approximately 104 days, during which she also sustained injuries. The film features notable performances from Rajesh Sharma, Kumud Mishra, and Arjit Taneja. The script was a collaborative effort, co-written by director Sharma and Nikhil Mehrotra.