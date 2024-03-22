Next Article

Viral: Jr. NTR's filming for 'Devara: Part 1' leaks online

By Aikantik Bag 01:22 pm Mar 22, 202401:22 pm

What's the story Jr. NTR is the most buzzed actor after the global success of RRR. The anticipation surrounding his upcoming film Devara: Part 1 is at an all-time high and now a leaked photograph from the sets is making the rounds on social media. A small snippet showcasing NTR filming in Goa has gone viral. The clip features the actor clad in black and sporting the typical look from the upcoming film.

Cast and release date of the film

The film boasts a star-studded cast including Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, Insane Ashraf, Narain, Kalaiyarasan, Murali Sharma, Abhimanyu Singh, and Shruti Marathe. The movie was earlier slated for an April release but has been postponed to October. The movie is helmed by Koratala Siva and it marks NTR's reunion with him after Janatha Garage.

