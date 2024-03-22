Next Article

What's the story The family of the late Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moose Wala recently celebrated the arrival of a new baby boy. Moose Wala's parents, Balkaur Singh and Charan Kaur, named their newborn Shubhdeep in honor of his late brother Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu (Moose Wala). While the family is rejoicing in the arrival of the newborn, pictures of Singh, baby Shubhdeep, and Moose Wala have been put up on a Times Square billboard. Visuals of the same are viral on social media.

Details of the tribute video

The video is a tribute by Moose Wala's fans

One of Moose Wala's fans posted a video tribute to him and his newborn sibling in Times Square, New York. The video featured a photo of Singh and baby Shubhdeep, along with a childhood picture of Moose Wala. Another snapshot showed Moose Wala with his father. A fan page that shared the video tribute on Instagram wrote in the caption: "Big moment for Sidhu Moose Wala: His dad and newborn baby's photo shining bright in New York's Times Square."

Social media reaction

Here's how fans responded to the tribute video

The tribute video has elicited responses from Moose Wala's fans around the world. One fan commented on the video saying, "Big moment for times square," while another wrote, "Born star .....Pride of Punjab." Many others dropped heart and fire emojis in the comments section. Fans also speculated about the expense involved in displaying images at Times Square, underlining the significant impact of this tribute.

Harassment allegations

Moose Wala's father's harassment allegations against Punjab government

Alongside celebrating the birth of their newborn, Singh recently claimed that he was being harassed by the Punjab government questioning the legitimacy of baby Shubhdeep's birth through IVF. In a video message shared on Instagram, he affirmed that he would "provide all the legal documents" of the child to the government. "I want to request the government, especially Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, to allow for all treatments to be over," he wrote.

Legal concerns

Ministry questioned the legitimacy of Kaur's IVF treatment

A day after Singh made harassment allegations against the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government, the Union Ministry of Health raised serious legal concerns over the IVF treatment that Kaur received. Moose Wala's mother birthed a child through IVF at 58 whereas per government norms, the treatment can only be sought by women aged between 21 and 50. The ministry has asked the state government to file a report on Kaur's case.