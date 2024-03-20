Next Article

Balkaur Singh and Charan Kaur welcomed a baby boy recently

Sidhu Moose Wala's father levels harassment accusations against Punjab government

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 02:26 pm Mar 20, 202402:26 pm

What's the story Balkaur Singh, the father of the late Punjabi singer-rapper Sidhu Moose Wala, has publicly leveled accusations of harassment against the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government. In a recent social media video, Singh alleged that he was being interrogated about the legitimacy of his newborn child by the government. He stated that he was being pressured to provide documents to verify his baby's legality.

Harassment claims

Singh appealed to the Punjab CM against alleged harassment

In the video, Singh made a direct appeal to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. He requested that the government allow his wife's medical treatment to be completed before demanding documentation for their newborn. "I want to request the government, especially Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, to allow for all treatments to be over. I belong here and will come to any place you call me (for questioning)."

In their defense

Government refuted harassment allegations

Mansa's deputy commissioner, Paramvir Singh, refuted any orders from the district administration to investigate the newborn's background. "I see this is based on some social media post. As far as we are concerned nobody has been directed from district administration to check any antecedents of Mr. Balkaur Singh's newborn," he said. However, opposition leaders have lambasted the Punjab government over these claims. Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring called on the state to cease harassing the family.

Moose Wala's death

Moose Wala was shot dead at 28

Moose Wala, a popular Punjabi singer, was brutally murdered in daylight in 2022 after armed men opened fire at the artist's vehicle. The singer was 28 years old at the time of his death. His parents welcomed their second son almost 22 months after this tragic event. The baby boy was born through in vitro fertilization (IVF), a process for which they had sought treatment overseas.

Probe

Investigation into Moose Wala's murder underway

The murder of Moose Wala, which took place in May 2022, is still being investigated. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) handling the case has filed four chargesheets against 34 accused, including gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar. Of these accused, 29 have been apprehended so far. Two of the accused were killed during a jail clash in February.