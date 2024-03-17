Next Article

Sidhu Moose Wala's parents have welcomed a son

Moose Wala's mother (58) gives birth to son, informs father

By Isha Sharma 09:24 am Mar 17, 202409:24 am

What's the story For the last few weeks, rumors have been rife about the pregnancy of late Punjabi singer-rapper Sidhu Moose Wala's mother, Charan Kaur. On Sunday, all such speculations were put to rest as Moose Wala's father, Sardar Balkaur Sidhu, took to social media to share that his wife has given birth to a son, reportedly in Chandigarh. Kaur is 58 years old

Social media post

Sidhu thanked all well-wishers in his post

He posted in Punjabi, "With the blessings of millions of souls who love Shubhdeep, the Almighty has put Shubh's younger brother in our group." "With the blessings of Waheguru, the family is healthy and thankful to all the well-wishers for their immense love." The comment section is full of blessings and congratulatory messages, while some expressed astonishment at Kaur's pregnancy at this age.

Enigmatic post

Earlier, he neither denied nor accepted the news

A few days ago, Sidhu had posted an enigmatic response online. "We are thankful to Sidhu's fans, who are concerned about our family. But, there are so many rumors going around about our family, but they are not to be believed. Whatever news is there, the family will share with you all." Meanwhile, the baby has reportedly been born through IVF.

Death

Moose Wala was shot dead nearly two years back

The Punjabi singer, who also tried his hands at politics and contested unsuccessfully for the Punjab Assembly elections on a Congress ticket from Mansa in 2022, was shot dead on May 29, 2022. He was killed in his car in the Jawaharke village of Mansa. The music video for his last song prominently displayed a flag with the message, "Justice for Sidhu Moose Wala."

Moose Wala's career

Moose Wala had a short but spectacular career

Moose Wala first gained limelight in 2017 with his debut song G Wagon and quickly gained prominence in Punjab, Delhi, Haryana, and the surrounding regions. He had a loyal fanbase through songs such as Legend, So High, and The Last Ride, among many others. Even now, he is followed by 14.4M people on Instagram, many of whom are crusading for justice.