Moose Wala case: Shooter, aide arrested with guns, police uniforms

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jul 04, 2022, 04:53 pm 3 min read

Police have recovered two pistols, live cartridges, three Punjab Police uniforms, two mobile handsets, a dongle, and a sim card from their possession.

Delhi Police has arrested another main shooter involved in the killing of popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala. He is among the two "most wanted" criminals of the Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar gang arrested. Police said sharpshooter Ankit Sirsa was arrested from Delhi's Kashmiri Gate bus stand on Sunday along with another accused Sachin Bhiwani.

Context Why does this story matter?

Moose Wala was shot dead on May 29 in Punjab's Mansa district.

Lawrence Bishnoi has been named as the main conspirator in the killing after Goldy Brar, a close associate of Bishnoi, claimed that he and gangster Bishnoi had planned the singer's killing.

Brar claimed Moose Wala was killed as revenge for the murder of Akali Dal leader Vicky Middukhera and Brar's cousin Gurlal.

Official What does the police say about the duo?

According to the police, Sirsa, a native of Sonipat, Haryana, is charged with attempting to murder two other people in Rajasthan. He is the youngest shooter, according to them. Bhiwani, who is also charged with the "heinous crime" in Churu, Rajasthan, is suspected of assisting and hiding the shooters. Bhiwani was also in charge of the Bishnoi gang's activities in Rajasthan.

Details What did the police recover from them?

Officials told NDTV that police recovered one 9 mm bore pistol with 10 live cartridges and one .30 mm bore pistol with 9 live cartridges from them. Three Punjab Police uniforms, two mobile handsets, a dongle, and a sim card were also found, they said. Last month, police also found three other suspects with high explosive grenades and an assault weapon.

Arrests Who all did the Delhi Police arrest previously?

Delhi police had earlier arrested three persons, including two main shooters, from Kutch in Gujarat related to Moose Wala murder. The accused were identified as Priyavrat alias Fauji (26), a resident of Sonipat in Haryana, Kashish (24), who is also from the state's Jhajjar district, and Keshav Kumar (29), a resident of Bhatinda in Punjab, they said.

Court Bishnoi under police remand following a court order

Meanwhile, the gangster Bishnoi is under police remand followed by a court in Mansa. Last month, Punjab police brought him to the state from Delhi for questioning in the Moose Wala case. Notably, one of the shooters arrested by Delhi Police was in touch with Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar at the time of the incident.

Extradition Interpol's red corner notice against Goldy Brar

Brar, whose real name is Satinder Singh, was found involved in many other cases in the past. Last year, a court in Faridkot issued a non-bailable warrant against Brar for the murder of Youth Congress leader Gurlal Singh Pehalwan. Recently, Interpol also issued a red corner notice against him, and efforts are on to extradite him to India.