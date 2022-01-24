India

Delhi Police issues guidelines for R-Day parade, check details here

Written by Pratyush Deep Kotoky Twitter Jan 24, 2022, 03:55 pm 3 min read

The guidelines for Republic Day were issued in view of the emerging COVID-19 situation.

The Delhi Police has issued a set of new guidelines ahead of the Republic Day celebration in the national capital on January 26. The guidelines were issued in view of the emerging COVID-19 situation in the country. People will have to follow all necessary COVID-19 protocols such as wearing masks and maintenance of social distancing during the celebration.

Context Why does this story matter?

The guidelines came as India is witnessing a massive spike in COVID-19 cases.

The country saw its daily COVID-19 cases jump by over 30 times in one month.

On Monday, India reported over three lakh new COVID-19 cases with a daily positivity rate of 20.75%.

Experts attribute this spike in infections—dubbed India's "third wave"—to the highly contagious Omicron variant of coronavirus.

Details What are the new guidelines?

Those attending the Republic Day parade must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and must be carrying their vaccination certificates along with valid identity proofs. Children under 15 years of age will not be allowed to attend the event since they are not allowed to be vaccinated yet. The seating blocks will open for visitors at 7 am and everyone is requested to arrive accordingly.

Information Parking lots will have provision to deposit remote-control car lock

Since parking is limited, the guidelines advised visitors to use a carpool or taxi. There will be a provision for depositing remote-controlled car lock keys in each parking area, the guidelines stated.

Security 27,000+ cops deployed for security

Over 27,000 police personnel have been deployed for security duties in the national capital, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana said on Sunday. Asthana said 71 Deputy Commissioners of Police, 213 Assistant Commissioner of Police, and 753 inspectors have been deployed in the capital for the parade. They are being assisted by 65 companies of the Central Armed Police Force, he added.

Anti-terrorism Anti-terror measures intensified: Asthana

Asthana further said anti-terror measures have also been intensified in the national capital in view of the R-Day celebrations. These include blockades at various places; checking of vehicles, hotels, lodges, and dharamshalas; and various verification drives like that of tenants, servants, laborers, Asthana said. Counter drone technology is being used for air space security, he added.

Information UAVs, hot air balloons, paragliding banned

Meanwhile, the operation of sub-conventional aerial platforms, including unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), paragliders, and hot air balloons, over the national capital has been prohibited in view of the R-Day celebrations. The order came into effect on January 20 and would remain enforced till February 15.

Measures What other measures has the Delhi Police taken?

Further, the Delhi Police is putting out facts and important information on social media to prevent misinformation campaigns by anti-social elements. Specific orders have also been issued for traffic arrangements in the national capital. Asthana had said an advisory has already been issued stating specific restrictions on routes so that no inconvenience is caused to the general public.

Tickets When, where and how to buy tickets for R-Day?

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo credit: Unsplash/Siddharth Singh)

The tickets for Republic Day and the Beating Retreat ceremony can be bought from January 20 onwards from the following counters: Sena Bhawan (Gate No 2), Shastri Bhawan Counter (Near Gate 3), Jamnagar House (Opposite India Gate), Pragati Maidan (Gate 1), and Parliament House Reception Office (special counter for Members of Parliament). All ticket counters will be closed on January 26.