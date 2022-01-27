India

Alleged rape survivor paraded, beaten by women in Delhi

In a shocking incident in Delhi, an alleged rape survivor was kidnapped, her face was blackened, head tonsured, and was garlanded with slippers before being paraded amid shouts and cheers. The incident happened in East Delhi's Shahdara. Four women have been arrested, the police said. A video of the incident was shared on Twitter by Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal.

As per a release from the DCW, Maliwal met the survivor who told her that she was gang-raped by three men involved in the illicit trade of liquor and drugs. The survivor's sister said a boy from their neighborhood was in a one-sided affair with her. He had allegedly committed suicide last year. "His family blames my sister for their son's death," she said.

"An unfortunate incident of sexual assault on a woman due to personal enmity happened in Shahdara District," said a senior police official. "Police has arrested four accused and probe is on. All possible help and counseling is being provided to the victim (sic)," they added.

"I am issuing notice to Delhi Police," Maliwal tweeted. "All accused men and women should be arrested and the girl and her family should be given security," she added. The Commission has also sought details of any previous complaints against the accused persons. "The Delhi Police has been given 72 hours to submit a detailed action taken report," the Commission said.

कस्तूरबा नगर में 20 साल की लड़की का अवैध शराब बेचने वालों द्वारा गैंगरेप किया गया, उसे गंजा कर, चप्पल की माला पहना पूरे इलाक़े में मुँह काला करके घुमाया। मैं दिल्ली पुलिस को नोटिस जारी कर रही हूँ। सब अपराधी आदमी औरतों को अरेस्ट किया जाए और लड़की और उसके परिवार को सुरक्षा दी जाए। pic.twitter.com/4ExXufDaO3 — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) January 27, 2022

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter and termed the incident "shameful." "How did the criminals get so much courage? I urge the Union Home Minister and the Lieutenant Governor to instruct the police to take strict action and pay attention to the law and order situation," he tweeted. "Delhiites will not tolerate such heinous crimes and criminals at any cost," he added.