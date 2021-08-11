Miffed over friendship with ex-girlfriend, twenty-year-old stabs man to death

The accused and his friend were apprehended from Anand Vihar bus stand

A 20-year-old man and his juvenile friend allegedly stabbed a person in Delhi's Mangolpuri for talking to his former girlfriend, police said on Wednesday. Ashad alias Billa and his juvenile friend were apprehended from the Anand Vihar bus stand on Tuesday. Notably, a blood-stained knife and the victim's phone were seized from their possession, the police said.

Information

He broke up with his former girlfriend during COVID-19 lockdown

According to the police, Ashad used to work as a delivery boy in Delhi but during COVID-19 lockdown, he returned to his native place in Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh and broke up with his girlfriend in New Delhi.

Details

He later came to Delhi to warn the victim

When Ashad found out that Saif (23) was in contact with his former girlfriend, he came to Delhi in July and warned the victim to stay away from her and not call her. Later, he went back to Kanpur. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Parvinder Singh said, "During interrogation, the accused confessed to his crime."

Incident

The duo stabbed him; fled from the spot

He told police that when Saif, despite the warning, did not stop calling his former girlfriend, he returned to Delhi five days before the incident and bought a button-actuated knife online. "On August 4, Ashad called Saif to a park with the help of his juvenile friend. When the victim arrived there, the duo stabbed him and fled from the spot," the DCP said.

Information

They later returned to Uttar Pradesh

"Saif was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead by doctors," the DCP said. While stabbing Saif, the duo also got injured and after treatment at Safdarjung hospital, the two returned to Uttar Pradesh.

Further details

The suspects later fled to Fatehpur to seek financial help

"Since both the suspects were natives of Kanpur, a team was sent to their house but the two were not found there," the DCP said. "Our team got to know that the two had gone to Fatehpur at Ashad's step-sister's house to seek financial help and then again moved to another unknown location," he added.

Quote

The accused boarded a bus to Delhi on August 9

"After a chase of over 600km through Agra, Kanpur, Fatehpur, and Lucknow, the team got information at Barabanki that the accused have boarded a bus toward Delhi on August 9 in the night and the same was established in the CCTV footage," the officer said.