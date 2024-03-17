Next Article

Sudipto Sen's 'Bastar: The Naxal Story' stars Adah Sharma in the lead and was released on Friday

'Would have fought CBFC': Sudipto Sen on censoring JNU's mention

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 01:13 am Mar 17, 202401:13 am

What's the story Filmmaker Sudipto Sen shot to fame with 2023's The Kerala Story. He collaborated with his TKS team again for Bastar: The Naxal Story which hit cinema halls on Friday. Sen exclusively spoke to NewsBytes about Bastar's box office performance, his films being called "propaganda movies," his thoughts on the Central Board of Film Certification's decision to silence JNU's mention in his latest release, etc.

#1

You've shown Salwa Judum, Dantewada attack, Congress leader's killing. Why?

It's difficult to concise the 55 years of Naxalism in Bastar in a two-hour film. We decided to confine ourselves to showcase the period between 2005-2013, covering the petition seeking Salwa Judum's ban and its verdict in 2011, 2010's Dantewada Naxal attack, and Congress leader Mahendra Karma's killing in 2013. I followed the incidents which had implications on Indian politics and socio-economic situations.

#2

How much research has gone behind 'Bastar's making?

Since childhood, I've followed the Maoist movement keenly. When I decided to become a filmmaker, I followed it from that perspective. I then met my Bastar writer, Amarnath Jha, who has written deCODE RED: Inside Story of Maoist Operations. He had a lot of knowledge on the topic. We then worked closely with human rights organizations and met big Maoist leaders.

#3

Is the mother-son conflict shown in 'Bastar' based on reality?

In Bastar, the mother joins Special Police Officers (SPOs) whereas her son joins the Naxals. It's a fascinating angle. In reality, when the Congress leader was assassinated in 2013, a brother and sister came face-to-face. They met eight years after their separation. The sister had joined the Naxals while the brother had become an SPO. I changed it for cinematic purposes.

#4

Are you upset with CBFC's decision to censor JNU's mention?

Yes, I would've fought them. However, our option was to go to the review panel which normally takes 15-20 days. Had they also silenced JNU's mention, approaching the court would've been our next step. All this would've delayed the film's release, causing us financial loss. We agreed to CBFC's recommendation but didn't change the shot so that the audience could read the lips.

#5

Will 'Bastar' see similar box-office success as 'TKS'?

This film is quite intellectual in its approach. But yes, I believe that the numbers that we got for TKS might not be the same for this film. TKS had an unflinched connection with the masses which added to its success. I have a feeling that though we did not have sufficient money for Bastar's vast publicity, it would pick up based on word-of-mouth.

#6

Your take on your films being labeled as propaganda movies?

Calling any film propaganda is discrediting a movie. I was telling a story of the misery of three girls (in TKS)- how can it be propaganda? When I started learning about films, I was never taught about any cinema called propaganda cinema. It's hilarious how they ban or name a film without watching it. My films are not propaganda.

#7

It's been almost a year since 'TKS's release. Your views?

It's been an incredible journey. I never imagined it when I thought of making films. My debut film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival. When I boarded my flight, I was in tears thinking how far I had come. If I manage to change even one life or have a positive impact on my country's well-being through my films, then why not?

#8

Is your next also with Adah Sharma, Vipul Amrutlal Shah?

No, I have a plan to work with some other producers currently. We may reunite in a few years. Right now, I have a couple of scripts in place. I want to pay tribute to Satyajit Ray. I couldn't do it on his centenary. I also have another story coming from Bastar which will be my second collaboration with Jha.