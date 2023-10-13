#NewsBytesExclusive: 'Maseeha Doctor' highlights spirituality's importance, says writer Piyali Kar

'Maseeha Doctor' is streaming now on Pocket FM

After working in the Hindi television industry for six years, creative producer Piyali Kar moved to Himachal Pradesh in 2019. Incidentally, this helped her achieve her dream of being a writer when, through a former colleague's connection, she was roped in by the audio OTT platform Pocket FM. Speaking to NewsBytes, Kar talks about her journey, her hit series Maseeha Doctor, and more.

How did you develop the story of 'Maseeha Doctor'?

We all read/heard mythological tales in our childhood that incorporated mysticism and magic realism. Even Mahabharata and Ramayana feature these elements. I wanted to merge those into a modern tale for kids growing up today. When modern medicines fail, for there to be a "maseeha (messiah)" who has knowledge passed down to him through ages was the initial thought that we further developed.

How did 'the big move' shape your work?

There's no direct correlation. But when I shifted bases and spent time in Himachal villages I saw how people put a lot of trust in their surroundings. They look up at the sky and decide what to do with their day. They still practice age-old techniques, use medicinal plants, and have a synergy with nature. These learnings have definitely inspired Maseeha Doctor.

Authors/filmmakers who inspired you in terms of magic realism, mythology?

I'm a fan of Haruki Murakami. The way in which Murakami binds modern reality to magic realism, he makes you believe in the tale. Films, I think, have stopped exploring this element; there are very few examples today. It's the audio medium that's trying to bring forth these kinds of stories. Also, there's this limitation when it comes to audio-visual tales.

Can you elaborate?

Take Brahmastra, for example, it was so impactful visually, but you've to rely on the filmmaker's vision to know exactly what happens and how. In comparison, audio series or books let the listener or the reader picturize it. While this might not be applicable to all stories, I feel stories like Maseeha Doctor are medium-specific and need the liberation that comes with audio format.

What made you quit television?

I worked on popular reality shows like Bigg Boss, Khatron Ke Khiladi, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, scripted programs like 24: India and Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan for six years. But as a creative person, I always want to be on my toes. So, it was my creative calling that pushed me to try different media, change bases and shift to a slower pace of living.

Will you stick to audio medium now? Any upcoming project?

Very few writers have the luxury to stay in an isolated space like me and pursue their work peacefully. But, I don't want to be limited to only audio. I'm writing a book and after that, I wish to direct a movie one day. Rabba, Ishq Na Hove, a romance series for Pocket FM is one of my more recent works.