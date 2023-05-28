Entertainment

#NewsBytesExclusive: These 2 Bollywood numbers inspired Raahul-Shannon's 'Chand Mere Channa'

Written by Divya Bhonsale May 28, 2023, 02:15 am 4 min read

Singer-music composer Raahul Jatin, son of renowned composer Jatin Pandit (of Jatin-Lalit fame), has released his new duet song with Kumar Sanu's daughter, Shannon K. Titled Chand Mere Channa, it was released on Thursday (May 25). Meanwhile, the sing-composer spoke exclusively to NewsBytes about the music video song featuring him and Shannon, his father's music, nepotism, and more. Excerpts.

What's the inspiration behind 'Chand Mere Channa'?

There are two things that led to its creation. I really like Ae Dil Hai Mushkil's Channa Mereya, so when I was creating this song, I knew I had to use the word Channa, thus marking the song's beginning. Apart from this, my father's song Aur Kya from Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani was the inspiration behind my song's alap.

What's the initial reaction you've got for the song?

I knew that the song would be liked. But the best compliment I have received so far was from Kumar Sanu. He said that the song seems exactly like my father's creation, adding that the way I made Shannon K sing it is very beautiful. My father always makes me listen to his compositions, and that's how I have learned the technicalities from him.

Does the music legacy you belong to add pressure?

Yes, I do have a legacy, but I wouldn't want to take that pressure. I believe in doing my best. Today, you can't fool the audience. They know if you're capable enough or not. Children of actors and producers sometimes do get things easily but have you heard of a music director's son getting launched in a big film?

How different or similar are you from your father musically?

The one big difference is that I'm more technically sound in terms of software and music production compared to him because of how technology has evolved. Also, being born in a different generation, I am probably inspired a little more by newer songs than older songs. Speaking of similarities, our musical taste is very much alike; it comes genetically to me.

Where do you see the independent music scene in India?

I haven't really followed too much independent music in the early '90s, but what I can certainly say is that, right now, it is growing too fast. In the future, I won't be surprised to see if it is able to surpass film music. Looking at the present scenario, I think the independent music scenario will only grow with time.

Does film music give a push to an artist's career?

It will be a big push to an artist's career if their song becomes a hit. But it is not impossible to accomplish that by doing independent music as well. For instance, we have seen how King became a sensation after Maan Meri Jaan and Tu Aake Dekhle. He is as big as any of the film singers in many ways.

What does the young generation of music listeners like?

Neither the big music companies nor the composers have been able to crack what the young generation likes in terms of music. A lot of times, people do make the mistake of repeating a type of song. It isn't necessary that if a particular song has worked, a similar song will work too. Artists need to make songs that reflect their true selves.

Tell us about your upcoming projects

There is a bunch of work that I am working on presently. I'll keep coming out with a song every month. The next song that I will be releasing is written and composed by my father; I've only done the vocals for it. Apart from that, I've a few more songs in English and Punjabi, which will be released over a period of time.