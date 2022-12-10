Entertainment

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are meta films? Here's everything to know

What are meta movies?

There are films, and then there are films about films! Meta movies are cinematic offerings that refer to other films and actors in some way or the other. At times, they allude to themselves, too. These movies repeatedly nod toward the "real world" and wink at the audience by mentioning that an entertainment facade is on display. Let's dive deeper into this intriguing subject.

'Metacinema informs audience that they're watching fiction'

Metacinema is described as "a mode of filmmaking in which the film informs the audience that they are watching a work of fiction. Metacinema often references its own production, working against narrative conventions that aim to maintain the audience's suspension of disbelief." Moreover, "Elements of metacinema includes scenes where characters discuss the making of the film or where production equipment and facilities are shown."

Not restricted only to movies, can extend to TV shows

In a meta movie, the audience is always in on the joke, and they appreciate the film's self-awareness and intelligence. This meta quality is not only restricted to movies, and also extends to shows, such as the sitcom Community or even The Office (each time Jim looks up at the camera!). Some familiarity with fictional tropes is necessary to appreciate this meta feel.

How many of these international meta movies have you watched?

Meta movies have been in vogue since several years, and aren't restricted to any genre, country, or language. Earliest international examples includes movies such as Contempt, F for Fake, The Passion of Anna, and Through the Olive Trees. Some noticeable Hollywood examples include Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, The Game, Day for Night, Last Action Hero, Adaptation, Deadpool, and Pleasantville.

Noticed the various references in the 'Golmaal' franchise?

If you're an ardent fan of the Golmaal franchise, you must have noticed the way director Rohit Shetty references other movies, including the movies Golmaal's lead actors star in. Golmaal Returns is an example of such a hilarious spoof, since it frequently brings up Ekta Kapoor and her television soap operas. C Kkompany is another such movie and even features cameos from television actors.

A film all about films: 'Om Shanti Om'

Om Shanti Om is one of the most entertaining films about Bollywood, considering the love/revenge story was set against the backdrop of retro and contemporary Hindi cinema. It reveals how the glitzy industry actually works, and explores parasocial relationships—the relationship between a fan and a celebrity. No other rush of excitement than the one that comes from spotting easter eggs in such movies.

Which recent Hindi film can be called meta?

Ayushmann Khurrana's recently released An Action Hero is being hailed as another addition to the meta movie collection, with everything—from its title to its plot to its execution—being hailed as an ode to cinema. Katrina Kaif's Phone Bhoot was another film that was filled to the brim with pop culture references and tipped its hat to Bollywood movies, social media trends, and advertisements.