Documentary on 'Rust' cinematographer Halyna Hutchins is being made

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Nov 17, 2022, 04:16 pm 2 min read

Halyna Hutchins lost her life during an accident on the sets of 'Rust'

A documentary on Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins is reportedly in the works. To recall, Hutchins was killed in an accident when a gun on the set was fired by actor and producer Alec Baldwin during the shooting. The accident happened in October 2021. The upcoming documentary will explore the life of Hutchins and her work. Her husband Matt Hutchins has reportedly approved of it.

Context Why does this story matter?

Emmy-nominated filmmaker Rachel Mason will helm the movie. She received a nod for Emmy Awards for her documentary, Circus of Books in 2020.

And since this film is billed to "paint a powerful portrait of Hutchins," it has gained global attention even before its official announcement. The documentary will also show the life of her journey as an in-demand cinematographer.

Quote Here's what Mason said about the project

Mason was quoted as saying by Variety that the film will showcase her "youth living on a remote Soviet naval base and then in Kyiv, Ukraine, to becoming one of the independent film's most in-demand cinematographers." "Halyna was on the cusp of making a lasting mark on cinema. Never could I have imagined that I would be making a film about her," Mason said.

Statement 'World lost an artist, but I lost a friend'

"The world lost a great artist, but I lost a friend. The fact that her brilliance as an artist was instantly overshadowed by the circumstances around her death, pains me," Mason added. "This film allows us the opportunity to share her humanity and talent with the world, and to experience the journey of her collaborators working to complete her creative work," the filmmaker added.

History What did Baldwin say about the incident?

About the horrific incident, Baldwin had said in an interview in December last year that he was emotionally scarred after the death but he did not feel guilty about what happened. "I collapse at the end of the day. Emotionally, I collapse," he said, emphasizing that he "didn't pull the trigger." "Someone is responsible for what happened, and it's not me."