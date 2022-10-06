Entertainment

'Rust' shooting: Alec Baldwin reaches settlement with Halyna Hutchins's family

'Rust' shooting: Alec Baldwin reaches settlement with Halyna Hutchins's family

Written by Isha Sharma Oct 06, 2022, 11:14 am 2 min read

The filming of Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' is likely to resume in January 2023

Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin has finally reached a settlement with the family of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who he accidentally shot dead on the sets of Rust last year. The "wrongful death lawsuit" against the actor, the production houses, the producers, and other crew members will now be dropped. Moreover, Hutchins's husband Matthew Hutchins will come on board the film as an executive producer.

Context Why does this story matter?

In October 2021, Baldwin misfired a prop gun on the sets of Rust in New Mexico, which killed Hutchins (42) and left director Joel Souza wounded.

Hutchins was immediately transported to a hospital by helicopter, but she succumbed to her wounds.

Baldwin later emphasized that he "didn't pull the trigger" and said, "someone is responsible for what happened, and it's not me."

Quote 'I have no interest in recriminations or attribution of blame'

Labeling Halyna's death "a terrible accident," Matthew's statement read, "The filming of Rust, which I will executive produce, will resume with all the original principal players on board in January 2023. I have no interest in engaging in recriminations or attribution of blame (to the producers or Mr. Baldwin)." He also thanked producers and the entertainment community for "paying tribute to Halyna's final work."

Post Film's director Joel Souza is likely to come back, too

Baldwin later took to Instagram and expressed gratitude toward everyone "who contributed to the resolution of this tragic and painful situation." Film director Souza, who had also suffered injuries but later recuperated, is also likely to return to the sets in January. He said, "My every effort on this film will be devoted to honoring Halyna's legacy and making her proud."

Instagram Post Read Baldwin's statement here

Instagram post A post shared by alecbaldwininsta on October 6, 2022 at 10:05 am IST

Investigation However, this settlement won't impact the criminal case

Although both parties have reached a settlement now, it will not impact the ongoing criminal case. Santa Fe District Attorney's spokesperson told CNN, "While civil suits are settled privately and often involve financial awards, criminal cases deal only in facts. If [the evidence] warrants criminal charges under New Mexico law then charges will be brought. No one is above the law."