'Laal Singh Chaddha' gets OTT debut. Where to watch?

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Oct 06, 2022, 09:58 am 2 min read

'Laal Singh Chaddha' had a theatrical premiere on August 11

Aamir Khan's last theatrical outing was the Bollywood film Laal Singh Chaddha, which failed to make a mark at the box office. While Khan had said during a promotional event of the film that it will not debut digitally for at least six months after its theatrical premiere, the movie is now available on Netflix. Read on to know more.

Context Why does this story matter?

Khan made his comeback to the silver screen after four years with Laal Singh Chaddha.

So, it was expected that the film will get a positive reception from his fans and cinephiles.

Disappointingly, it was not received well. One of the major reasons for it to tank at the box was the #BoycottBollywood trend.

This decision of early OTT debut is a smart move.

Reports Know more about the deal with Netflix

Several rounds of talks were conducted between Khan and Netflix before the deal was sealed. Initially, Khan expected Rs. 150cr and was not ready to settle down for anything lesser than Rs. 100cr. So, the agreement was not signed during the first round. Later, after seeing the film perform well overseas, the negotiations were restarted and a final deal for Rs. 80-90cr was signed.

Money matters Did Khan forgo his remuneration to contain the loss?

Meanwhile, reports suggested that the 3 Idiots actor decided to forgo his Rs. 100cr remuneration to help the producers contain the loss. Aamir Khan Productions and Viacom18 Studios jointly bankrolled the movie which was reportedly made on a budget of Rs. 180cr. In its lifetime run at the worldwide box office, the film reportedly made Rs. 130cr with Rs. 60cr from the domestic market.

Information All you need to know about 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

Besides Khan, the film also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan as the leading lady while Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya made his Bollywood debut. A remake of the 1994 Hollywood movie Forrest Gump, Laal Singh Chaddha was directed by Advait Chandan. Released on August 11, it had a box office clash with Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan which arrived on ZEE5 on Wednesday.