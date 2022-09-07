Entertainment

Juhi Chawla's OTT debut 'Hush Hush' to stream this month!

Written by Isha Sharma Sep 07, 2022, 05:45 pm 2 min read

'Hush Hush' will stream on Amazon Prime Video from September 22. (Photo credit: Twitter/@PrimeVideoIN)

On Wednesday (September 7), Amazon Prime Video announced the release date of its upcoming web series, titled Hush Hush. The series will stream from September 22. Hush Hush will mark the OTT debut of Juhi Chawla and Ayesha Jhulka. It also co-stars Soha Ali Khan Pataudi, Kritika Kamra, Shanana Goswami, and Karishma Tanna. It has been produced by Vikram Malhotra's production banner Abundantia Entertainment.

The OTT boom has provided an unprecedented platform to several actors from the 1990s and the 2000s, who are now taking up varying roles that don't straitjacket them.

Some recent examples include Sushmita Sen (Arya), Madhuri Dixit (The Fame Game), and Raveena Tandon (Aranyak).

Thus, Chawla and Jhulka, who were the leading stars of the '90s, have now joined this list through Hush Hush.

Plot Series to follow intertwined lives of five women

The series is touted to be a dramatic thriller "led entirely by an all-female cast and crew." Prime Video wrote, "Wanted to make some noise coz it's announcement day, but we'd rather keep it hushhh #HushHushOnPrime, Sep 22." The plot will revolve around "the lives of five women [that] intersect in unexpected ways when an unforeseen event unravels the façade of their lives."

Juhi Chawla has called it "a story about strong women created by strong women." Malhotra also shared his thoughts and said that his banner believes in presenting "engaging, impactful, meaningful, and entertaining" stories. "In pursuing our philosophy of bringing disruptive content to our audience, we also proudly champion female-first narratives—stories of and around powerful women, told by equally powerful voices," he added.

Crew Meet the crew of 'Hush Hush'

The seven-episode series has been created by Tanuja Chandra, who has directed films such as Qarib Qarib Single, Dushman, and Sangharsh. Ashish Pandey and Kopal Naithani have also been credited as directors. It has been written by Chandra, Shikhaa Sharma, Juhi Chaturvedi, and Ashish Mehta. Chaturvedi, known for her work in movies like Vicky Donor and Sardar Udham, has also penned the dialogues.