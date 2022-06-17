Entertainment

'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' OTT-release: When, where to watch Mahesh Babu-starrer?

'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' OTT-release: When, where to watch Mahesh Babu-starrer?

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Jun 17, 2022, 05:50 pm 2 min read

When is 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' arriving on OTT? Let's find out.

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu greeted his fans this year with the Telugu action drama Sarkaru Vaari Paata (SVP). After hitting the big screens on May 12, the venture earned Rs. 75.21cr at the worldwide box office on its opening day. Following a solid box office performance, the movie is gearing up for its OTT release. Let's find out when and where.

Context Why does this story matter?

Directed by Parasuram, SVP follows a money lender's (played by Mahesh Babu) fight to fill up loopholes in India's banking system.

Apart from Babu's stardom, the movie has renowned actors Keerthy Suresh and Samuthirakani building the hype.

Naturally, those who haven't got the chance to watch the movie in theaters would be eager to catch it when it premieres on digital platforms.

OTT 'SVP' will arrive on Amazon Prime Video on June 23

It was announced on Wednesday that SVP will arrive on Amazon Prime Video for its subscribers to enjoy. Viewers will be able to witness Babu's astounding performance on their mobile phones, televisions, and laptops from next Thursday (June 23) onward. Before this, it was available on the platform on a rental basis. Anyone (subscriber or not) was able to watch by renting it then.

Twitter Post Check out the announcement here

Poll What was your favorite South Indian release this year?

Box office This is the film's final worldwide collection

Coming to SVP's box office run, the movie enjoyed a fair journey spanning over three weeks. According to box office collection analyzer T2BLive, the film had a total worldwide collection of Rs. 110.12cr after completing its theatrical run. With this, SVP became the second highest-grossing film of Babu if we consider his last five offerings. His biggest recent film is Sarileru Neekevvaru (Rs. 139.16cr).

Information Meanwhile, makers dropped new music video today

Although SVP had all the elements needed for a hit, it didn't reach the level it was supposed to. But producers have launched new songs and social media campaigns to keep the people interested. The buzz around the film is still raging and the makers have dropped the music video for its hit number Ma Ma Mahesha on Friday.