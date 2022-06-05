Entertainment

'Vikram' OTT release: When, where to watch Kamal Haasan starrer?

'Vikram' OTT release: When, where to watch Kamal Haasan starrer?

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jun 05, 2022, 10:53 pm 2 min read

Kamal Haasan's 'Vikram' will soon land on OTT (Photo credit: Twitter/@ahimsafilms).

Superstar Kamal Haasan's Vikram has been ruling the theatres! After releasing on Friday, the film has raked in big bucks at the box office and is the third-highest Kollywood grosser of 2022 after Beast and Valimai. Reportedly, even before its theatrical release, Vikram earned Rs. 200cr through its pre-release sale of OTT and satellite rights. Here's more on its OTT and TV debut.

Context Why does this story matter?

Vikram marks the return of superstar Haasan to the big screens after nearly four years.

Notably, this is Haasan's 232nd film and was bankrolled by him under Raaj Kamal Films International.

Vikram was initially scheduled to release in April 2022 but got delayed a couple of times before finally releasing on Friday (June 3).

The film is already being considered a major success.

OTT Film's OTT rights acquired by leading streaming platform

While the bid for Vikram's OTT rights had started well before the film's release, it confirmed last month that Disney+ Hotstar acquired its digital streaming rights. The announcement was made on May 4 via Disney+ Hotstar Tamil's official social media handles. Moreover, the film will stream in multiple languages like Tamil (original) and dubbed versions in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

Information OTT rights were reportedly sold for Rs. 98Cr!

According to reports, during the pre-release business, Vikram's OTT streaming rights were sold to Disney+ Hotstar for Rs. 98Cr. Vijay TV acquired its satellite rights. The film reportedly made approximately Rs. 200cr through the sale of satellite and OTT rights. Though there's no official confirmation about its OTT and TV premiere, it is being reported that Vikram will land on Disney+ Hotstar around July.

Cast Details about film, cast, characters

In Vikram, Haasan appears as former R&AW agent Arun Kumar opposite superstar Vijay Sethupathi who plays the antagonist. Fahadh Faasil also appears in a prominent role. The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial also has a five-minute cameo by Tamil superstar Suriya. The film also features actors Kalidas Jayaram, Gayathrie Shankar, and Antony Varghese, among others. Vikram is currently playing in theaters.