'Vikram': Official trailer for Kamal Haasan-starrer is finally here!

Written by Yvonne Jacob May 15, 2022, 09:04 pm 2 min read

Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil starrer 'Vikram' finally gets its official trailer.

"Ulaga Nayagan" Kamal Haasan is set to a comeback to the big screens after over three years with the much-awaited film Vikram. The makers of the upcoming Kollywood film dropped its official trailer on YouTube on Sunday as promised. The action-packed, gripping trailer was reportedly previewed at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai before being released on YouTube. Here's more on Vikram's trailer.

Context Why does this story matter?

Vikram is expected to be the next big release from Tamil cinema.

It marks Kollywood director Lokesh Kanagaraj's second association with Vijay Sethupathi, who is playing the villain in this film.

Recently, Haasan was caught in controversy as an activist—named Selvam—filed a case against him in Chennai claiming the film's song Pathala Pathala contained "offensive lyrics."

To recall, Vikram's shooting was wrapped in March.

Trailer Here's what the trailer shows us

The 2:38-minute-long video introduces the lead characters, comparing each of them to a fierce animal from the jungle. Haasan is referred to as the jungle's lion and Fahadh Faasil as a tiger, while Sethupathi is described as a cheetah. Which animal survives the night is the question. The trailer features epic power-packed action scenes while tracks composed by Anirudh Ravichander play in the background.

Details What do we know of 'Vikram's post-theatrical rights?

Meanwhile, multiple reports claimed the post-theatrical rights of Vikram have been sold for a massive amount. Its digital and satellite rights were sold for Rs. 112cr! Vikram's Hindi dubbing rights also have reportedly been bought for Rs. 37cr. With these figures in place, the makers have already recovered most of the budget invested in the film, making it profitable even before its theatrical release.

Cast Get to know the cast and crew behind the film

The upcoming film—touted to be a gangster flick—has Haasan playing a cop. It will also feature the 67-year-old actor's younger version for a flashback sequence. Besides Sethupathi and Faasil, the action-thriller has Narain, Arjun Das, Antony Varghese, Shivani Narayana, Kalidas Jayaram, Gayathrie Shankar, and Chemban Vinod in key roles. Bankrolled by Raaj Kamal Films International, Vikram will have a pan-India release on June 3.