'Vikram': 5 things about Kamal Haasan-starrer ahead of trailer launch

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati May 04, 2022, 02:15 am 3 min read

'Vikram' is gearing up for release on June 3

"Ulaga Nayagan" Kamal Haasan is set to come back to the big screens after more than three years with the upcoming film titled Vikram. Directed by Kollywood's acclaimed filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj, it is said to be a gangster flick. As the film is set to get its trailer on May 15 ahead of its June 3 release, let's recap everything we know of Vikram.

#1 Too many maiden collaborations

Kanagaraj's previous film Master, starring Vijay, had Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist. So, Vikram will mark the director's second association with Sethupathi and the actor is playing the villain here, too. Moreover, this film marks the maiden collaboration for the director with Haasan and Fahadh Faasil. Also, all the three lead actors are sharing the screen space for the first time in Vikram.

#2 Stunts, music

In June last year, stunt choreographer duo Anbariv (Anbu and Arivu) were brought on board Vikram. Notably, Anbariv has choreographed the stunt sequences for the blockbuster pan-Indian franchise KGF, which is led by Yash. So, the film's action scenes won't be anything less than magic and as will be the music. After all, Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music score for the upcoming movie.

#3 Female lead and her role

While the female leads aren't being talked about much, Shanvi Srivastava will appear opposite Haasan's Vikram for 10 minutes in his flashback scenes. Srivastava will portray the character of Mathi and will play a pivotal role in Vikram's backstory. Reports said makers have splurged Rs. 30cr to transform Haasan into a 30-year-old. Also, Sethupathi's Soolakarupan will reportedly be a part of that arc.

#4 Spin-off to Haasan's 1986 actioner?

Meanwhile, it is being rumored that Vikram could be a spin-off to Haasan's 1986 actioner of the same name. This rumor came up after the background music in the teaser of the upcoming movie sounded similar to the one in the older film. Moreover, makers have neither denied nor agreed to these. We are sure we will get more clarity after the trailer/film releases.

#5 Other interesting details of the film

This is Haasan's 232nd film and is being bankrolled by his Raaj Kamal Films International. Reports said that Kanagaraj had gotten the script legally and officially registered in his name. Vikram also has Arjun Das, Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Shivani, and Myna Nandhini aboard. Girish Gangadharan has cranked the camera, while Philomin Raj is the editor. The film's audio will be launched in the UAE.