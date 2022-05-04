Entertainment

5 most powerful Marvel villains awaiting their MCU debut

Written by Yvonne Jacob May 04, 2022, 12:15 am 2 min read

The most powerful villains are entering the Marvel Cinematic Universe!

Things will be getting real tough for our Marvel heroes! While Iron Man, Hulk, Hawkeye, Captain America, Black Widow, and others have defeated several difficult antagonists, including Thanos, the villains who are going to debut in MCU soon are even stronger. In this article, we have listed five such negative characters who are going to make our heroes' lives a living hell.

#1 Gorr the God Butcher

When Gorr lost his family and loved ones, he stopped believing in the existence of Gods. He was banished from his tribe and wandered off only to come across the All-Black, the most ancient evil, who gave him his powers. Since then, Gorr swore to slay all living gods. Hollywood star actor Christian Bale will essay this character in Thor: Love and Thunder.

#2 Sub-Mariner

Also known as Namor, the Sub-Mariner despises surface-dwellers who once almost completely destroyed his home—Atlantis. He is determined to avenge his home and defeat the surface-dwellers, in turn earning himself a place among the biggest villains of the MCU. He will make his debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (November 11, 2022). As per reports, Tenoch Huerta (Son of Monarchs) will portray the Sub-Mariner.

#3 Wanda

Wanda will be seen in a different light this time. In WandaVision, we see her desperately trying to search for her children in different realities with the help of dark magic. Now, she might use her powers to her advantage. She will be seen among the other villains who will appear in the film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (May 6, 2022).

#4 Kang the Conqueror

Kang the Conqueror is a villain who "could put the Mad Titan to shame." He appeared as He Who Remains in the Season 1 finale of Loki. Kang is "an expert in time travel and the manipulation of time, and has mastered his future's advanced technology." Actor Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country) will portray the villain in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (February 17, 2023).

#5 Victor Von Doom aka Dr. Doom

As per the comics, when Victor Von Doom's parents passed away, he found out that his mother's spirit was subject to an evil force that she had previously bargained with. He then set out to rescue his mother's soul and also to prove himself as the greatest scientific genius. There are rumors that he might debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever or Fantastic Four.