Winter is coming! 'GoT' sequel with Kit Harington in development

Written by Isha Sharma Jun 17, 2022, 04:40 pm 2 min read

Kit Harington is all set to reprise his role as Jon Snow in 'Game of Thrones' sequel. (Photo credit: Twitter/@GameOfThrones)

Jon Snow's watch hasn't ended yet! In a piece of ecstatic news, it has been confirmed that a Game of Thrones (GoT) sequel focused on Snow is on the cards. Kit Harington, who played the Starks' "bastard son" for eight seasons will reprise the role. However, as of now, it is unclear if any other GoT cast members will join Harington in the sequel.

HBO's fantasy drama took the world by storm during its successful run between 2011 and 2019.

It remains one of HBO's most successful outings.

GoT, now a pop culture phenomenon, is also credited with receiving 59 Primetime Emmy Awards, which is the highest for any drama series.

Harington was praised for his performance as a noble warrior and also earned two Emmy Awards nominations.

Details Sequel to be set after final season's events

Per The Hollywood Reporter, "The network has entered into early development on its first sequel" of GoT. The spinoff series will follow Snow's life after the final season's events (which premiered in 2019), where, defying fans' expectations, he didn't become the heir to the throne. The last we saw of him was his journey toward the North of the Wall with the Wildlings.

Redemption? Sequel is HBO's another chance to please viewers

It is likely that the unnamed sequel will redeem the final season to an extent, which was thrashed heavily on social media upon its release. It wasn't considered a fitting tribute to the legacy GoT had built and showrunners David Benioff and DB Weiss were accused of cutting corners. Now, with Harington back on board, there is a lot riding on the project.

Developments Multiple 'GoT' projects are in the works currently

Fortunately, this isn't the only GoT project that fans will be treated to in the near future. A prequel series House of the Dragon will release on August 21 and will chronicle the internal conflict in the Targaryen House. It is set two/three centuries before the events of the main series. Other projects include Tales of Dunk and Egg, 10,000 Ships, and Nine Voyages.