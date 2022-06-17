Entertainment

Fans go gaga over BTS's Jungkook, Charlie Puth's collaboration

Fans go gaga over BTS's Jungkook, Charlie Puth's collaboration

Written by Isha Sharma Jun 17, 2022, 02:40 pm 3 min read

Charlie Puth and Jungkook have confirmed their collaboration 'Left and Right.'

Rejoice, ARMY! Just when the news of BTS's "indefinite hiatus" was robbing fans of joy, BTS's Jungkook and American singer-songwriter Charlie Puth confirmed their collaboration. They'll soon release a song called Left and Right. The duo had earlier performed Puth's We Don't Talk Anymore at the 2018 MBC Plus X Genie Music Awards. Alongside the announcement, Puth also provided a sneak peek on Friday.

Context Why does this story matter?

At 24, Jungkook is the youngest member of the global pop sensation BTS.

Apart from BTS's offerings, he is also known for self-produced songs Still With You and My You.

On the other hand, Puth shot to fame through songs such as We Don't Talk Anymore and Attention.

Hence, the collaboration of these two powerhouses will be worth keeping an eye out for!

Video Puth treated fans to some portions of song

Puth shared a 40-second-long video that shows both the singers in different locations, jamming to their upcoming song titled Left and Right. Puth says to Jungkook, "Hey man, what does it sound like when you sing 'memories follow me left and right'?" Jungkook proceeds to treat us with a few more lines, while Puth concludes the video with, "This is gonna be crazy."

Twitter Post Watch the sneak peek here

What if Jungkook sang Left and Right with me? Pre-save link in bio. pic.twitter.com/cM77n5D9Ly — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) June 17, 2022

Release date When will the full song be out?

It seems like we won't have to wait too long for the song to make its way to our playlists. Providing a link to pre-save the duet, Puth wrote, "If we get 5,00,000 pre-saves I'll drop it on June 24." Considering the massive fanbase that both the artists enjoy, it seems certain that the pre-saves will easily breach this mark in no time.

Recap Puth had dropped hints about collaboration earlier

Puth's collaboration with BTS was announced earlier this month. However, it wasn't clear that Jungkook will be the one singing with the Light Switch singer. Another major hint that sent fans into a frenzy was when an excited fan asked Puth on social media about the identity of the singer, and he responded, "September 1." Notably, Jungkook was born on September 1, 1997.

Reaction Fans have flooded social media with reactions

Naturally, fans are over the moon with this announcement. Puth's video has been retweeted over 60K times at the time of writing and has been "liked" by 159K Twitter users! An elated fan wrote, "WE WILL BE STREAMING!" while another one said, "Yess! Left and Right is coming!" "LEFT AND RIGHT IS COMING" is also a top Twitter trend with a whopping 130K tweets!