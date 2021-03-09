The highly-anticipated movie Zack Snyder's Justice League debuted on streaming platform HBO Max on Monday, due to a glitch. Some viewers were led to the movie when they tried enjoying the new Tom & Jerry film. The superhero movie, referred to as Snyder Cut, will be officially released next week, March 18, on the streaming platform. Here's what happened.

Social media Social media reacted after 'Snyder Cut' was leaked

Many users took to social media to talk about the glitch. Some even posted the movie's screenshots but Twitter sent takedown notices. The film was reportedly available for a few hours. Twitter user Doug Bass, who works as a realtor and digital marketing analyst in Charlotte, had shared a tweet about the glitch, reading, "@hbomax someone's getting fired...Tom and Jerry this is not...#SnyderCut. (sic)"

Twitter Post Bass responded to the takedown notice

Really @wbpictures? “stolen clip”



Is it stolen if I pressed play on a service I pay for and your service @hbomax provided the incorrect data stream? You should be more concerned with showing a rated R film when a PG film for kids was selected. #SnyderCut pic.twitter.com/wYvENWG2i9 — Doug (@ThenDougSaid) March 9, 2021

Glitch confirmed HBO Max confirmed glitch; 'Cyborg' urged fans to wait

HBO Max confirmed the leak and quickly issued a statement saying, "Zack Snyder's Justice League was temporarily available on HBO Max and the error was addressed within minutes. (sic)" Actor Ray Fisher, who plays Cyborg in the movie, urged fans to have patience. "You know what beats a leak? A flood of views on @hbomax, (sic)" he tweeted.

Twitter Post 'Who's streaming with me,' asked Fisher

You know what beats a leak?



A flood of views on @hbomax!



On March 18th we’re watching #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague on repeat ALL DAY LONG!!!



Who’s streaming with me???#SnyderCut #BORGLIFE — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) March 9, 2021

Movie Whedon's 'Justice League' deviated from Snyder's vision

Justice League had released in November 2017 after going through several production struggles. Warner Bros. brought in Joss Whedon after Snyder stepped down as director for the film following his daughter's death. The screenplay moved away from Snyder's edgier vision to a more humorous and happy version. Whedon, apparently under the studio directive, also trimmed the runtime of the movie, upsetting fans.

'Snyder Cut' So, what became the 'Snyder Cut'?

As the details about the troubled production became public, many fans started expressing a desire to watch Snyder's vision come to life. Snyder Cut then became the nickname for the movie. Giving in to the demands, HBO Max confirmed last year that Snyder's version will stream on the platform. The version is pegged to be four hours long. Its budget is $70 million.

Plot Superheroes band together in 'Zack Snyder's Justice League'